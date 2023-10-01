Business leaders in Lichfield have confirmed the date of their annual general meeting.

The Lichfield and Tamworth Chamber of Commerce will host the event at Drayton Manor on 24th October.

President Fiona Rouse said she was looking forward to highlighting successes over the past year:

“Highlights of the year include a hugely successful celebration of local businesses at our awards night, the launch of our Business Sustainability Survey and the series of sustainability-focused events we have held across our area.” Fiona Rouse

More details on the event can be found online.