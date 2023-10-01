A number of local pubs are celebrating after being included in the 2024 CAMRA Good Beer Guide.

The 51st edition of the guide features hundreds of outlets across the country as part of the organisation’s reviews of more than 4,500 sites.

Among the local pubs included this time around are:

Royal Oak, Barton-under-Needwood

Crown Inn, Elford

Olde Windmill, Gentleshaw

Beerbohm, Lichfield

Bitter-Suite, Lichfield

Horse and Jockey, Lichfield

Pig, Lichfield

CAMRA chairman Nik Antona said:

“The last few years have been an incredibly difficult time for the industry, and we need more support than ever before to keep our nation’s pubs and breweries open and thriving. “I’d encourage everyone to use this year’s Guide to visit the very best pubs and breweries across the UK and support them for generations to come.” Nik Antona

The 2024 CAMRA Good Beer Guide can be purchased here.