People are being asked to give their views on registry services across Staffordshire.

The service, which is responsible for registering births and deaths in the county and giving notice of marriages and civil partnerships, are looking at how it could be reshaped in future.

Staffordshire County Council is looking at whether alternative times and locations could be used beyond the current five full time and four satellite offices which primarily open during weekday office hours.

The authority says potential use of digital technology is also being considered – and they now want people to share their views and experiences via an online survey.

Cllr Ian Parry, cabinet member for finance and resources at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“Our registration services provide a number of vital services and it’s important that they are fit for purpose and can be easily accessed by people. “We know that people’s working patterns and habits have changed over the years, so it’s important we ask the people using the service what they need. “For example, we know that some customers want weekend availability to fit around their own work lives, same with later evenings. If this is the case, we will try and facilitate that to modernise our offering and make it more customer friendly. “It’s only a short survey and all feedback will be used to ensure the service provided is fit for the future. I’d urge people to help us get it right by completing the survey.” Cllr Ian Parry, Staffordshire County Council

People can complete the survey online until 31st October.