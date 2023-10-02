People wanting to take up a career in firefighting are being invited to apply for new roles in Staffordshire.

Sixteen posts will be up for grabs at Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service, with the application portal going live at midday today (2nd October).

The roles will be to replace firefighters who are expected to retire or leave the service over the coming year.

Assistant Chief Fire Officer Michelle Hickmott said:

“Today, we are really pleased to be opening up the application process to recruit our firefighters of the future. “We are looking for people who are caring, kind, compassionate and have a passion about helping people in the community. “There may still be a perception that firefighters need to be a certain height or build, but the reality is you just need to have a good level of fitness to pass the physical tests and determination to learn new skills. “You may not be that person who has dreamt of being a firefighter since you were a child, but if you are after a varied and fulfilling role with opportunities for continuous development and career progression, this might be the role for you.” Assistant Chief Fire Officer Michelle Hickmott

Benefits of the role include a funded professional apprenticeship qualification, a pension scheme, maternity package, free on-site gym access, membership to an employee assistance programme and a salary of over £36,000 once fully qualified.

Crew Manager Lianne Petts, who became a firefighter 13 years ago, said:

“It’s a really rewarding, varied career where you can make a difference. “No two days are the same and there are plenty of opportunities to specialise and progress. It’s a great family friendly organisation to work for and it’s a role I’d recommend to anyone.” Lianne Petts

To find out more about the role visit the Staffordshire Fire and Rescue service website.



Applications will close at 23.59pm on 15th October. Successful applicants will be contacted over the winter with training due to start in February next year.