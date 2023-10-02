An author will offer an insight into her book on life for parents with a neurodivergent child at an event in Lichfield.

Heidi Mavir will be at The Hub at St Mary’s on 19th October.

Her book, Your Child is Not Broken, is described as “part-autobiography, part parenting manual”.

The author will read from the new edition of her international bestseller book before taking part in a question and answer sessions.

Anthony Evans, creative director at The Hub at St Mary’s, said:

“Heidi’s book offers validation, comfort and wisdom to parents who need it most – and this event is a great opportunity for parents of neurodivergent children to connect with others, learn from Heidi’s experiences and feel less alone.’ Anthony Evans

Tickets cost £10 and can be booked at thehubstmarys.co.uk.