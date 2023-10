The sounds of 80s electro pop will be back at a Lichfield pub this week.

Synth are at The Feathers on Friday (6th October).

A spokesperson said:

“Synth play classic electro pop with hits from bands such as Depeche Mode, Gary Numan, Erasure, Yazoo, Howard Jones and Ultravox.”

Admission is free with the band on stage from 9pm.