A business leader says any plan to abandon part of the HS2 project would damage the attractiveness of investing in regional areas.

The government has refused to commit to building the controversial high speed rail line along the full route.

It could mean the line ending at Handsacre rather than continuing on to the north of England.

Nikki Paterson, the CBI’s regional director, said such a move would be a backwards step.

“All the research tells us that poor transport connectivity is a major drag on productivity and ultimately on growth and represents a barrier for inward investment and blocker for companies looking to expand and grow. “If confirmed, abandoning this part of the HS2 project would hurt investor confidence, prevent much needed and long-promised improvements to East-West links across the Midlands and the north, and ultimately damage the attractiveness of investing across these regions. “The line isn’t complete and yet we are already seeing the impact on confidence in Birmingham, with new development and job creation taking place. “Increasing capacity on the existing network, enabling more local commuter services, and moving freight off roads are just some of the benefits of sticking to existing plans for HS2. “Delivering the HS2 network, in full, will connect eight of the nation’s ten biggest cities, creating jobs, opportunity and prosperity throughout the country whilst at the same time playing a key role in reducing road emissions and congestion.” Nikki Patterson, CBI

The concerns come after other business leaders also questioned the impact of any plans to reduce the line, which will cut through parts of Lichfield and the surrounding villages.

Henrietta Brealey, chair of the Greater Birmingham Chambers of Commerce, said:

“We are absolutely astounded that there has been serious consideration of reducing HS2. “This stunted vision would deliver all of the pain for almost none of the gain for those on the Phase One route – the business case on capacity, connectivity and resilience requires the full network. “It would be a colossal waste of money, undermine investor confidence and tear up transport and regeneration plans that have been years in the making and in many cases, are mid-delivery.” Henrietta Brealey, Greater Birmingham Chambers of Commerce