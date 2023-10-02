The chair of Lichfield District Council has left the controlling Conservative group to become an independent member.

Cllr Derick Cross had represented the Tories in the Alrewas and Fradley ward.

But a listing on the local authority’s website has revealed he will now sit as an independent member.

However, despite departing the controlling group, Cllr Cross will remain as as chair of the council unless a move is made to remove him from the position via a vote of no confidence at a meeting on 17th October.

He was appointed as chair back in May, where he told councillors he would carry out the role “to the best of his ability”.

No reason for his change to become an independent member has been given, although Lichfield Live has approached Cllr Cross for comment.

He was re-elected as one of three Conservative representatives in the Alrewas and Fradley ward earlier this year after collecting 682 votes – 42 more than the fourth placed Labour candidate.

The change will mean the Tories now hold 22 of the 47 seats, while Labour have 17 and the Lib Dems seven.

Cllr Cross will be the local authority’s sole independent representative.

Cllr Sue Woodward, leader of the Labour opposition group, said:

“There’s clearly been some serious falling out between the chair of council and the Conservative group. “It reduces the number of Conservatives by one, but they are still the largest political group at Lichfield District Council and I doubt if the now independent member will be seeking to join with either Labour or the Lib Dems even if either group considered having him. “Will Cllr Cross be allowed to remain in the chair though? I don’t know as yet, but my group didn’t support him originally as chair in any case. “Let’s see what the fallout is from this and I await the next steps with great interest.” Cllr Sue Woodward, Lichfield District Council

“Serious business decision-making”

Cllr Cross has previously drawn criticism over comments he made during the pandemic when meetings of the district council were held online.

Back in 2020, he was vice chair when he questioned both the attire worn by colleagues for “serious business decision-making”, as well as the appearance of a councillor with their baby during meetings.

In an email to colleagues, he said:

“We should never give up the tradition of full council meetings being held in the chamber and properly dressed for the occasion of serious business decision-making. “However, if we want to move forward like a business then we need to act like a professional business, not be seen dressed sloppy in the garden or toy strewn room, baby in our arms, on the train, or work canteen discussing important council business.” Cllr Derick Cross, Lichfield District Council