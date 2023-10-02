A Lichfield entrepreneur has been named as a finalist in a national awards scheme.

Colette Bratton is up for the honour at the Woman Who Solopreneur awards.

She is the founder of the Marketing Momentum Training Academy which offers online training and support for entrepreneurs and small business owners, as well as being the author of the Entrepreneurs Marketing, Social Media and Business Planner.

Colette said:

“It’s a real honour to have been nominated as a finalist in these awards, as so many amazing female entrepreneurs have entered. “Marketing is something I’m really passionate about, so I love working with small business owners and sharing my knowledge and expertise to help them grow their businesses.” Colette Bratton

The winners will be announced at an event in Warwickshire on Thursday (5th October).