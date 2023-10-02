A Lichfield insurance business has changed its name.

A-Plan, based on Bore Street, has become Howden as part of a rebrand.

It comes after the business joined the Howden Group two years ago.

Branch manager Laura Alden said:

“We’re so excited to mark this new chapter with our new name – and new look and feel of our branch. That’s why we’re hosting our own launch events during October, open to all in our community to attend.

“We’re still a local insurance broker, focused on helping our clients get the right advice, great value and dedicated, friendly support when needed on their home, motor and business insurance.

“It’s the same great people, and same great service, now with a brand-new name and look in branch, that’s fit for the future.

Laura Alden