A memorial service in Alrewas will remember hundreds of men who died when a ship was torpedoed during the Second World War.

Of the British servicemen aboard, 828 died in the incident.

A service at the National Memorial Arboretum today (2nd October) will be held to mark the 81st anniversary of the incident.

It will take place at the Lisbon Maru Memorial in the Far East Section.

The service starts at midday.