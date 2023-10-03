An award-winning show is coming to the Lichfield Garrick this week.

Jack’s Ashes will be performed at the city theatre on Friday (6th October).

The production, which won Best Theatre Award at the 2023 Adelaide Fringe, follows the story of a former professional cricketer.

A spokesperson said:

“Jack’s Ashes offers a humorous insight into the mental frailties that can cloud the mind and the distractions that can lead to ruin.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

The show stars The Brittas Empire’s Tim Marriott and features recorded contributions from the likes of David ‘Bumble’ Lloyd and Shane Watson.

Tickets are £17.50 and can be booked online.