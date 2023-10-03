The Conservatives say the chair of Lichfield District Council had been suspended prior to his decision to quit the party.

Cllr Derick Cross, who represents the Alrewas and Fradley ward, quit the controlling group after saying he had found the leadership group “constraining” – but said he was unable to go into more detail.

His move to become independent was then followed by the district council website confirming Highfield ward member Cllr Serena Mears had also made the jump to become independent.

But Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of the local authority, has now confirmed that Cllr Cross had been suspended by the Conservative group prior to his departure.

“Last week, Cllr Cross was suspended from the Conservative group pending the outcome of a code of conduct investigation. “Cllr Cross and Cllr Mears have decided to resign from the Conservative group prior to the conclusion of that investigation.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

No details have been made available about the nature of the investigation, while Cllr Mears has yet to comment on her decision to become an independent councillor less than six months after being elected.

The change has, however, meant the Conservative majority has reduced to just four at Lichfield District Council.

Meanwhile, Cllr Cross’ position as chair has led to the Liberal Democrats calling for assurances that the fall-out within the Conservatives will not disrupt the business of the local authority.

The now independent member is due to chair the next meeting of the council on 17th October.

“Serious business decision-making”

Cllr Cross has previously drawn criticism over comments he made during the pandemic when meetings of the district council were held online.

Back in 2020, he was vice chair when he questioned both the attire worn by colleagues for “serious business decision-making”, as well as the appearance of a councillor with their baby during meetings.

In an email to colleagues, he said:

“We should never give up the tradition of full council meetings being held in the chamber and properly dressed for the occasion of serious business decision-making. “However, if we want to move forward like a business then we need to act like a professional business, not be seen dressed sloppy in the garden or toy strewn room, baby in our arms, on the train, or work canteen discussing important council business.” Cllr Derick Cross, Lichfield District Council