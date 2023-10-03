An event at the National Memorial Arboretum has seen employers recognised for their support to the Armed Forces community.

The Alrewas centre for remembrance hosted the Ministry of Defence Employer Recognition Scheme last week.

In total, 26 companies received their silver awards for pledging support to all aspects of the Armed Forces community, including reservists, veterans, cadets, military spouses and families.

Among the recipients of the silver award were Staffordshire Police, West Midlands Trains and the National Memorial Arboretum.

A spokesperson for organisers the West Midland Reserve Forces and Cadets Association, said:

“The Ministry of Defence’s Employer Recognition Scheme encourages employers to support Defence and inspire others to do the same. “The scheme encompasses bronze, silver and gold awards for organisations that pledge, demonstrate and advocate support to defence and the Armed Forces community, and who align their values with the Armed Forces Covenant. “We are absolutely delighted that 26 employers across our region have been recognised by the Ministry of Defence’s Employer Recognition Scheme silver award this year. “Having worked closely with these organisations over a number of months and years, we know of the commitment that they show and demonstrate, and applaud their recognition, which is justifiably deserved. “Many congratulations to them all, we look forward to continuing our work with them.”

Companies can find out more about the scheme by visiting www.wmrfca.org/employers.