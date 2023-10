Members and guests of a local group will be learning about how to create a “festive floral fantasy” at a talk next month.

The Whittington Flower Arranging Society will hear the presentation from Arnaud Metairie at 7.15pm on 22nd November.

The event takes place at Whittington Village Hall, where the group meet on the fourth Wednesday of every month, except August and December.

Admission is £10 or £5 for members.

For more details, visit the Whittington Flower Arranging Society website.