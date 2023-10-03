The Liberal Democrats say it is crucial that the decision by Lichfield District Council’s chair to quit the Conservatives does not disrupt the business of the local authority.

Cllr Derick Cross has left the controlling group after saying he had found the leadership “constraining”.

It means he will now sit as an independent but remain as chair unless he is removed through a vote of no confidence at future council meeting.

Cllr Paul Ray, leader of the Lib Dem opposition group at the district council, said it was important that Tory “disunity” did not spill over into the functions of the local authority.

“My main concern is what is going to happen to the role of chair of Lichfield District Council which Cllr Cross currently holds. “It is important that whoever it is can function and operate effectively in that role. “This is the week of the Conservative Party conference when the Tories are meant to be coming together – but all I see in this news is disunity in the Tory party nationally and locally.” Cllr Paul Ray, Lichfield District Council

Cllr Cross’ new position as an independent means the Conservatives now hold 22 of the 47 council seats, while Labour have 17 and the Lib Dems seven.

Cllr Sue Woodward, leader of the Labour opposition group, said:

“There’s clearly been some serious falling out between the chair of council and the Conservative group. “It reduces the number of Conservatives by one, but they are still the largest political group at Lichfield District Council and I doubt if the now independent member will be seeking to join with either Labour or the Lib Dems even if either group considered having him. “Will Cllr Cross be allowed to remain in the chair though? I don’t know as yet, but my group didn’t support him originally as chair in any case. “Let’s see what the fallout is from this and I await the next steps with great interest.” Cllr Sue Woodward, Lichfield District Council