New bins and signs have been placed around Hammerwich to encourage owners to clean up after their dogs.

They were funded by Hammerwich Parish Council and have been placed near footpaths and green spaces popular with people walking their pooches in the area.

A Hammerwich Parish Council spokesperson said:

“There have been incidents of pooper scooper bags being discarded in hedges, but since siting the new bins and signage they are very few and far between now. “Our slogan, ‘please take your doggie doo home with you, or find a bin to put it in’, seems to be promoting the right attitude all round.” Hammerwich Parish Council spokesperson