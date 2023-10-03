A Lichfield singing group has helped raise money as part of the world’s biggest coffee morning initiative.

Got 2 Sing joined the event last week as they joined sister choirs across the Midlands to raise £2,766 for Macmillan.

Choir leader Amanda Bonsall, said:

“The coffee morning is such a fantastic initiative by Macmillan and an opportunity for our members to give something back. “One in two of us will face cancer, and the money raised helps everyone with cancer to live life as fully as they can. ” Amanda Bonsai

The Got 2 Sing group meet every Tuesday at Curborough Community Centre. Details on how to join or take part in a free taster session are available at www.got2sing.co.uk or by calling 03330 146 164.