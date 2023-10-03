Work to tackle vehicle crime and the culture within the police force will be among the topics up for discussion at a public meeting this week.

Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams will discuss issues with Staffordshire Police’s Chief Constable at the Police Public Performance Meeting at 2.30pm tomorrow (4th October).

The session will be streamed online for people to view.

Commissioner Adams said:

“Part of my role is to monitor the force’s performance on behalf of the communities of Staffordshire. “These meetings give people the opportunity to hear for themselves about the progress the force is making, and I would encourage anyone wanting to hear more about any of the topics discussed to follow Wednesday’s meeting, which will be live-streamed online and available to watch in full afterwards.” Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams

The meeting can be viewed online here.