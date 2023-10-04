Around 60 people joined a walk highlighting Burntwood’s commitment to those living with dementia.

The Dementia Friendly Walk event took place on Sunday (1st October).

The event finished at Chasetown Football Club, where all participants were given a medal and a goody bag.

Susan Williams, chair of Burntwood Dementia Friendly Community, said:

“It was wonderful to see so many folk turn out for our walk on Sunday at both start points.

“Dementia awareness is definitely increasing throughout Burntwood which is due to the dedication, hard-work and efforts of the team, along with the excellent support from Burntwood Town Council.

“The increase in numbers participating this year was very encouraging and I hope this continues to improve year on year.”

Susan Williams