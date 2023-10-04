A beer festival is returning to Lichfield for the first time in four years.

Lichfield Arts has confirmed the Autumn event will be back on 10th and 11th November.

The event has not been held since before the pandemic, but will once again be offering more than 30 real ales and ciders at the Lichfield Guildhall.

There will also be a range of food such as pork pies, samosas and rolls on offer as well as live music on the Saturday evening.

The event will run between midday and 11pm on the Friday and midday to 10.30pm on the Saturday.

Tickets are £2 all day Friday and the same price until 6pm on Saturday, with a £3 charge after that time. They can be booked in advance online.