Businesses across Lichfield and Burntwood are being reminded about restrictions on single use plastics.

National restrictions have come into force which cover polystyrene cups and food containers, cutlery and balloon sticks.

It follows a previous 2020 ban on single use plastic straws and stirrers.

The new restrictions apply to businesses that supply the products, including manufacturers and retailers.

Cllr Victoria Wilson, cabinet member with responsibility for Trading Standards at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“We all know about the harm that throw-away plastics can have on the planet, which is why this ban was introduced. “We want to make sure that businesses who manufacture or use these products, are aware of the changes and why the ban is coming into force. “Our officers have been supporting businesses since the first ban was introduced in 2020 and will continue to support them to make sure they understand and comply with the new laws. “I know that many Staffordshire businesses will do their bit and what is required to help protect the environment. If we all try to use less disposable plastics, we can have a real positive impact on the planet.” Cllr Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council

People can report the supply or sale of single use plastics to the Citizens Advice Consumer Service on 0808 223 1133.