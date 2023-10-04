A new collection bin in Lichfield has seen more than 100 knives handed in.

The point was installed at the Morrisons store on Beacon Street in July as part of a National Youth Anti-Violence campaign.

A recent check by police found that 110 knives had been deposited which will now be melted down and recycled.

The bin was one of four installed across Lichfield and Burntwood thanks to funding from the Staffordshire Commissioner.

Lichfield District Council’s principal community safety officer, Yvonne James, said:

“Knife crime has harrowing consequences – senseless loss of life and families left with the tremendous pain of their loss. “Although knife crime is low in Lichfield District, we can’t be complacent. It is vital we raise awareness of this issue and continue to provide the means for people to dispose safely of knives. “Because of the bin at Lichfield Morrisons there are now 110 knives that are no longer in circulation and cannot be used in crime. “I want to say thank you to all those who have used the bin or any of our knife bins in the district. Whether you have taken some old knives from your kitchen or you have decided to dispose of a blade you are carrying, you have helped reduce risk.” Yvonne James

Lichfield’s Local Policing Team deputy commander, Inspector Karen Green, said:

“Our knife bins are available to the public to deposit knives and other weapons safely, and they are very successful in removing thousands of knives from our streets, homes and communities every year. “There is more to do to reduce the number of tragedies involving knife injuries which unfold every year. “If you have information about someone who carries a knife, then you can tell us by reporting it online or by ringing 101. If you want to report anonymously, please do so via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.” Inspector Karen Green