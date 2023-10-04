A replica of an iconic piece of movie memorabilia is being sold by a Lichfield auctioneer.

The 18ct gold-plated recreation of James Bond villain Francisco Scaramanga’s golden gun will go under the hammer at Richard Winterton Auctioneers.

The reproduction is number one of just 1,000 released by Factory Entertainment in 2010.

Officially licensed by Bond film producers Danjaq LLC and EON Productions, the 9.5 inch long non-firing replica breaks down into separate components just like the original prop – a fountain pen, cigarette lighter, cigarette case and cufflink.

Seller Tony Swift, a collector of film props and movie memorabilia, bought the piece from new in 2010.

The 67-year-old said:

“I’d heard the replicas were being put on the market and saw it online – when it arrived I couldn’t believe I had been lucky enough to get number 001. “I did originally have it on display in its case in another cabinet – it’s never been out in the open or repeatedly assembled and disassembled – but for the past seven years it’s been sitting boxed up in a wardrobe, which seems a shame.” Tony Swift

Tony, who worked as a news photographer for 25 years covering areas including Lichfield and Burntwood, is also selling an Australian ‘day bill’ cinema poster for The Man With The Golden Gun.

Although he is a Roger Moore fan, these days Tony prefers the grittier 007 films of the modern era.

“Craig or Connery are probably my favourite 007 actors but when it comes to vintage Bond movies I do have a soft spot for The Man With The Golden Gun. “Christopher Lee was brilliant as Francisco Scaramanga and to this day remains regarded as one of the best Bond villains of all time, a genuine match for 007. “He had some superb lines and of course he also possessed arguably the most iconic weapon in the entire series.” Tony Swift

Auctioneer Richard Winterton said the golden gun had been created by measuring the surviving props from the movie.

“The replica is a stunning recreation of one of the series’ most iconic weapons, which continues to be part of the wider Bond-iverse thanks to its inclusion in 007 video games. “It would form the golden centrepiece to any collection of film memorabilia but is an especially impressive item for the serious James Bond enthusiast.” Richard Winterton

The item features in the sale at Richard Winterton Auctioneers on 23rd October. The catalogue can be accessed at www.richardwinterton.co.uk/auction-dates a week before the sale.