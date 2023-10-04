By the Waters of Liverpool at the Lichfield Garrick was an absolute triumph – a mesmerising journey through time that left audiences both moved and thoroughly entertained.

Adapted by the brilliant Rob Fennah and directed with finesse by Gareth Tudor Price, this production was a true testament to the power of live theatre.

One of the standout features of the show is the star-studded cast from both stage and screen. Each actor brought their A-game, breathing life into the characters and making us feel like we were right there with them in 1930s Liverpool. Their performances were nothing short of spectacular, creating a palpable connection between the audience and those stage.

The story, adapted from Helen Forrester’s million-selling book, is a poignant and heart-wrenching tale set against the backdrop of the Great Depression.

We were transported to a time when hope was scarce, and dreams seemed unattainable.

Helen, brilliantly portrayed as a determined and resilient young woman, fights against societal norms to educate herself and find her place in a world struggling to recover from economic turmoil.

As the Forrester family leaves their comfortable middle-class life behind and starts anew in Liverpool, we witness their trials and tribulations, their resilience, and their unwavering love for one another. The story beautifully portrays the harsh realities faced by many during this tumultuous period in history.

Helen’s journey from a young girl, struggling with her role in her family, to a young woman in love on the brink of World War Two is nothing short of captivating. The audience was taken on a rollercoaster of emotions, from heartbreak to joy, as we followed her story of self-discovery and love.

The production design, including the set and costumes, transported us seamlessly to 1930s Liverpool, creating a rich and immersive atmosphere that enhanced the storytelling. The attention to detail was impeccable, and it’s clear that every aspect of this show had been carefully crafted to perfection.

By the Waters of Liverpool is not just a play – it’s an experience that tugged at your heartstrings and left you with a renewed appreciation for the resilience of the human spirit. It reminded us that even in the darkest of times, love and determination can light the way.