Plans to provide funding to support the voluntary and community sector in Lichfield and Burntwood will be discussed by councillors next week.

Members of the local authority’s cabinet will also hear how other initiatives, such as the We Love Lichfield fund and the Lichfield Community Lottery are helping local groups and organisations.

A report by Cllr Richard Cox, cabinet member for community engagement, said:

“The available funding to award is £163,000 per year, which is £489,000 for the next three financial years. “All awards will be made across the 3 year cycle however organisations are not obliged to apply for the full three years of funding. Continued funding will be awarded over that period for projects that can demonstrate impact and performance.” Cllr Richard Cox, Lichfield District Council

Cllr Cox said the council had recognised the need to support organisations work to enhance the district and benefit local residents.

“A thriving and diverse voluntary and community sector is an important component of what makes Lichfield District a great place to live, work and visit. “Our draft Lichfield District 2050 strategy recognises the vital role that a vibrant local voluntary and community sector has to make Lichfield District the most confident, prosperous, active, and green part of the country by 2050. “Key to empowering communities is ensuring that local community groups can grow, sustain, and thrive. “Lichfield District Council is committed to working in partnership to support our local voluntary and community sector.” Cllr Richard Cox, Lichfield District Council

The report will be discussed at the cabinet meeting on 10th October.