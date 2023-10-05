Police are trying to trace three motorbikes after they were spotted being driven in an “erratic” manner in Stonnall.

The incident happened on Main Street at around 1pm yesterday (4th October).

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“One black male was riding a motocross bike on the footpath and the road in the vicinity of the shops and The Swan pub. “The riders were dressed all in black and were not wearing helmets. They made off towards Walsall. “If anyone has any CCTV footage or managed to record a registration of the other two motorbikes, please contact police on 101, quoting incident 301 of 4th October.” Staffordshire Police spokesperson