A by-election candidate says he will do all he can to protect the green belt from new housing developments.

Andy Cooper is standing for the Conservatives in the Tamworth parliamentary seat, which includes areas such as Fazeley, Stonnall and Shenstone.

The former soldier has launched a green spaces survey to find out more about the views of local residents on the issue – and invited Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove to the area to discuss the impact of developments on communities in the area.

Mr Cooper said:

“We’ve already seen serious threats to our green belt, including 800 houses that were planned for Mile Oak’s green belt – local residents and Conservative councillors managed to put a stop to that but we can’t afford to take any more risks. “As Keir Starmer has already vowed to concrete over the green belt in communities like ours, there’s a real risk that a vote for Labour is a vote to lose our green belt. Rishi Sunak has ruled out building on the green belt and I’ll work with him to stop Labour’s threat. “I have a plan to build homes in the right places, and I’ll do whatever it takes to protect our green belt around Tamworth, Fazeley and our rural villages.” Andy Cooper

The Levelling Up Secretary said he believed the Conservative candidate and former soldier was the right person to replace Christopher Pincher.

“Andy Cooper is a local guy, a local councillor, born in Fazeley and brought up in Tamworth. “He served in the local regiment and the only time he was away from the town was when he was serving his country in Kosovo and Iraq. “Andy is a real local hero standing up for the people of Tamworth on the issues that matter – protecting the green belt and securing more investment for the high street. “He is the best equipped to be a strong local champion for Tamworth.” Michael Gove

The full list of candidates for the Tamworth by-election on 19th October is:

Robert Bilcliff – UKIP

Andy Cooper – Conservatives

Ian Cooper – Reform UK

Sarah Edwards – Labour

Howling Laud Hope – The Official Monster Raving Loony Party

Sue Howarth – Green Party

Peter Longman

Ashlea Simon – Britain First

Sunny Virk – Lib Dem