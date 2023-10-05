The HS2 project has already had an “irreversible impact” on communities in and around Lichfield, a council leader has said.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has confirmed the second phase of the controversial high speed rail project will now not go ahead.

It is likely to mean that the new line – which cuts through Lichfield and surrounding villages – will now only go as far as Handsacre to connect with the West Coast Main Line.

Cllr Alan White, leader of Staffordshire County Council, said that while the authority had always been against the high speed rail project, the confirmation of the second phase not going ahead would be of little comfort to those communities who have already faced years of disruption.

“Although we have been opposed to HS2 from the outset, we have remained committed to mitigating both the impact on this county and our people and to maximising the economic benefits to Staffordshire. “While we understand that there has to be a ceiling to costs of such major infrastructure projects, HS2 has already had a significant, irreversible impact on this county. “It is important Phase One is now completed as planned and the promised shorter journey times for residents are delivered. Cllr Alan White, Staffordshire County Council

After announcing the future of HS2, the Prime Minister told the Conservative party conference that money saved from the decision would go to support schemes in regions across the country.

Cllr White said:

“We will of course closely monitor future developments, including additional investment in Midlands infrastructure projects, and their potential impact on people and businesses in Staffordshire.” Cllr Alan White, Staffordshire County Council