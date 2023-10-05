Lichfield City came from a goal down against Sporting Khalsa to progress in the Staffordshire Senior Cup.

Peter Taylor had put the visitors in front ten minutes before half time, but goals from Dan Lomas, Kyle Baxter and Liam Kirton turned things around in the second half.

Both sides traded early chances with Luke Childs firing over for Lichfield while Khalsa saw a powerful drive go just wide at the other end.

Kirton forced visiting stopper Sam Arnold into a save while Childs send a strike narrowly off target.

But it was Khalsa who opened the scoring when Taylor’s deflected effort looped over James Beeson and into the net.

City tried to hit back before the break with Lewi Burnside and Kirton both narrowly off target.

Lichfield got their leveller ten minutes into the second half when a penalty was awarded for handball and Lomas made no mistake from the spot.

Ivor Green’s men completed the turnaround 15 minutes from time when Jordan Clement created the opportunity for Baxter to find the back of the net.

Khalsa almost found their own leveller when a header struck the upright and Beeson was on hand to collect the rebound.

Any nerves about hanging on to the lead were quashed two minutes from time when Dominic Lewis was brought down in the box, but referee Niall Smith played a smart advantage to allow Kirton to find the bottom corner and complete the 3-1 win for City.