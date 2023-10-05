A new coffee shop in Lichfield city centre has welcomed its first customers.

Paddy & Scott’s, on Bird Street, has been launched in partnership with The George Hotel.

It uses coffee from the Muchomba farm in Kenya and is open from 8am seven days a week.

Anthony Greenidge, general manager of The George Hotel, said:

“We have been working with Paddy & Scott’s for two years now in the hotel, serving their community driven coffee at breakfast and in the bar. “This new partnership is a fantastic addition to Lichfield and we know the community will love the ethos and messaging of the Paddy & Scott’s brand which is all about working directly with the farmers and supporting the communities in the coffee growing regions”. Anthony Greenidge

The dog-friendly coffee shop also serves sandwiches, cakes, pastries and cold drinks.

Scott Russell, founder of Paddy & Scott’s, said:

“This is a very exciting time for us as a business, a new café means a new chapter. “I’m thrilled our coffee will be fuelling the ambition of the Lichfield community.” Scott Russell