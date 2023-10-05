Volunteers and local residents have teamed up for a community clean up event in Lichfield.

The Be Proud of Your Community Day saw litter picking, rubbish removal and skip filling at locations across the north of the city.

Members of Lichfield Litter Legends led the project with support from housing association Bromford, Staffordshire Police and the Rapid Relief Team. They were backed by Lichfield District Community Safety Partnership and The Community Foundation for Staffordshire.

As well as the clean up, there were also activities for all ages on offer.

A spokesperson for Lichfield Litter Legends said:

“This area in the north of Lichfield is a regular target for the volunteers from Lichfield Litter Legends and, no matter how many times we clear it, we can always fill many bags of litter each time we visit. “So, when we were invited to lead a project which would give the area a ‘deep clean’, we jumped at the opportunity. “We managed to secure funding via a grant from Lichfield City Council, and, with the help of Bromford and Lichfield District Council, we were able to create a project aimed at instilling a sense of pride into the area. “The six skips were manned by some of the 23 Lichfield Litter Legend volunteers accompanied by the local Bromford housing coaches, and these skips were filled to the brim within a couple of hours. “When not manning skips, our volunteers, helped by Bromford and the wonderful Rapid Relief Team picked up litter and cleared weeds from local kerbs. “Lichfield Kindness Rocks were also on hand to produce painted rocks for the Treasure Trail and to offer local children a chance to paint their own rocks. “It was a very tiring but extremely satisfying day which, hopefully will leave a legacy in this part of our wonderful city.” Lichfield Litter Legends spokesperson

Laura Carter, neighbourhood coach at Bromford, said:

“We had a good turnout from the community and filled the skips. “The event has helped bring people together and those who could not necessarily get to a skip to dispose of their unwanted items.” Laura Carter, Bromford