Singer Aled Jones will bring his new show to the Lichfield Garrick next year.

The performer will be taking his Full Circle tour across the country, including a date in the city on 15th April 2024.

As well as performing songs, Aled will also be lifting the lid on his career.

He said:

“I’m really excited about this tour. I’ll be telling stories about how it all began, then taking the audience on a journey through my career. “There’ll be songs, there’ll be stories – and there’ll be one or two surprises. There’ll also be a book, so it’s going to be a very busy 2024 and I can’t wait to get on the road and visit interesting places I’ve never visited before, and of course see my wonderful fans. “There have been some incredible moments – meeting yoyalty, playing concert halls all over the world, singing at Bob Geldof and Paula Yates’s wedding, and, of course, recording Walking In The Air, right through to Songs Of Praise and Classic FM. “The show will be stories and songs from across my career. I’ll be singing some of my favourites, telling some of my stories and showing previously-unseen photographs. “Who knows, the audience might even get to ask a few questions.” Aled Jones

Tickets start at £33. For availability visit the Lichfield Garrick website.