People are being invited to give folk dancing a try at an event in Lichfield.

Lichfield Folk Dance Club will host their event for newcomers at 7.30pm on Monday (9th October).

A spokesperson said:

“If you have enjoyed country dancing or barn dancing in the past, folk dancing could be for you.

“The newcomers’ evenings offer people the opportunity to try folk dancing in a friendly atmosphere – and the first night is free.”

Lichfield Folk Dance Club spokesperson

There is no need to book and people do not need to bring a partner. For more information visit www.lichfieldfolkdanceclub.co.uk.

