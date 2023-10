Chasetown will be keen to bounce back to winning ways when they visit Widnes this weekend.

The Scholars have failed to record a victory in their last three outings, having seen a 3-0 lead evaporate as they drew 3-3 against Clitheroe last time out.

Their hosts tomorrow afternoon (7th October) know that a win would see them leapfrog a Chasetown side currently sitting seventh in the table.

Kick-off at the DCBL Stadium is at 3pm. Admission is £10 adults, £7 concessions and £2 under 16s.