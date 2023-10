Staff and residents from a Lichfield care home have enjoyed a visit to Barton Marina.

The Spires outing saw the group enjoy a hot chocolate and a cake before feeding the swans and cygnets.

General manager Amy Doyle said:

“We absolutely love being able to take our residents out and about to visit Barton Marina – it makes us so happy to be able to access venues like this.

“It was a fantastic day and we’ve all thoroughly enjoyed ourselves.”

Amy Doyle