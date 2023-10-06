Time is running out for people to help shape a strategy outlining the future of Lichfield and Burntwood over the next 30 years.

Lichfield District Council’s draft document sets out plans to make the area “confident, prosperous, active and green”.

It was drawn up after a survey which saw more than 7,000 responses from the public.

The local authority is now seeking more views on the proposals ahead of a deadline tomorrow (7th October).

A spokesperson for Lichfield District Council said:

“We are excited about our shared vision for making the district more confident, more prosperous, more active and greener by 2050. “Now we need your feedback on the draft strategy we have devised. By completing the survey, you will help us prioritise our spending so please take part.” Lichfield District Council spokesperson

The draft strategy can be seen on the council’s website where people can also give their views via four short surveys.