Lichfield City are back in league action this weekend as they travel to Stone Old Alleynians.

Ivor Green’s men go into the fixture tomorrow (7th October) full of confidence after a midweek cup win against Sporting Khalsa.

They currently sit sixth in the Midland Football League Premier Division, six points adrift of leaders Studley.

Standing in their way tomorrow will be tenth placed Stone, who have two points less than City having played two games more.

Kick off is at 3pm.