Councillors are set to discuss plans to convert a Burntwood industrial unit into a gymnastics training space.

The development at Burntwood Business Park on Ring Road would see the site become the new home of Invoke Gymnastics Club.

The proposals will be discussed by Burntwood Town Council’s planning and development committee ahead of a final decision by Lichfield District Council

A planning statement said:

“The club is spearheaded by Andrew Hall, a performance level gymnastics coach and sports specific strength and conditioning coach, who’s alumni include a multitude of Olympic and Great Britain squad gymnasts, such as swimmer Rebecca Adlington OBE and the Great British canoe and kayak squad. “Invoke’s vision is to give the residents of Burntwood, and Lichfield District more widely, access to top level gymnastic coaching and in doing so, provide educational coaching services, employment opportunities and well-being benefits.” Planning statement

The club had previously moved to nearby units at Burntwood Business Park back in 2021, but has now outgrown the site.

“Interest in the club and its facilities has grown incredibly fast, and within a small period, the club needs to adapt its operation to cope with the demand. “The club has increased its after-school classes to 32 children per hour to offer more sporting opportunities for the community and increase employment opportunities by expanding to four full time staff and ten part time staff. “Despite expanding to the current unit’s full capacity, the club has still accumulated over 1,000 applications from families in and around Burntwood and Lichfield to access gymnastics sessions. “As the demand for participation at Invoke has increased, so has the demand for parking, which when combined with its neighbours at its current premises, has created challenges for both Invoke’s customers and the neighbouring units. “The club has put in place policy, which allows 25% of its customers to stay and watch each week, to reduce vehicles staying on site. However, with the growing waiting lists and missed employment opportunities this is causing, the club has decided the most effective long-term solution is to move to a larger premises with its own dedicated car parking.” Planning statement

Burntwood Town Council’s planning and development committee will discuss the proposals on Monday (9th October).