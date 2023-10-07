The music scene of Lichfield in the 1980s will be revisited at a gig in Lichfield.

Lichfield Arts will host Victorian Parents, Members of Artful Dodger and Virgil Splint on 15th December.

A Lichfield Arts spokesperson:

“Lichfield had a buzzing local music scene with many young bands often playing at the Lichfield Arts Centre amongst other venues. “These three bands are back together in 2023 for a unique night in Lichfield Guildhall will celebrate this exciting era in the musical history of the city.” Lichfield Arts spokesperson

Tickets are available on the Lichfield Arts website.