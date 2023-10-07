The music scene of Lichfield in the 1980s will be revisited at a gig in Lichfield.

Lichfield Arts will host Victorian Parents, Members of Artful Dodger and Virgil Splint on 15th December.

A Lichfield Arts spokesperson:

“Lichfield had a buzzing local music scene with many young bands often playing at the Lichfield Arts Centre amongst other venues.

“These three bands are back together in 2023 for a unique night in Lichfield Guildhall will celebrate this exciting era in the musical history of the city.”

Lichfield Arts spokesperson

Tickets are available on the Lichfield Arts website.

Founder of Lichfield Live and editor of the site.

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments