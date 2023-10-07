Lichfield City climbed to fourth in the table with a 2-1 win at Stone Old Alleynians.

Dan Smith and Cameron Dunn put Ivor Green’s men in the driving seat, with Connor Russo’s late strike for the hosts proving to be nothing more than a consolation.

City began brightly with Dan Lomas heading wide with the first real chance of the afternoon.

It took just six minutes for Lichfield to go in front when Liam Kirton found Smith who curled the ball past Stone keeper Raajan Cill.

Jack Edwards sent a strike wide while Dunn saw an effort come back off the post as City went in search of a second.

The lead was doubled ten minutes into the second half when Joe Haines found Edwards who saw his initial shot blocked before squaring the loose ball for Dunn to slot home.

Luke Childs went close to adding a third when his shot was blocked on the line as it looked to be heading for the net.

Stone forced James Beeson into a smart save with his feet as they looked to get on the scoresheet.

The home side eventually broke Lichfield’s resistance to halve the deficit in the last minute when Beeson saved well but could do nothing to prevent Russo netting the rebound.