People are being invited to explore the history of country dance at an event in Lichfield.

It will be hosted by Kathryn and David Wright and feature an introductory talk followed by the opportunity to watch or even join in with some dancing.

The event runs from 2.30pm to 5.30pm tomorrow (8th October) at Martin Heath Hall.

Tickets are £7.50 available from 07443 644126 or on the door.