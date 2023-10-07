A one man show in Lichfield will explore living and working with mental illness.

Halfway ‘Round the Bend is written and performed by Dan Hagley and explores his experiences as a gay man living with clinical depression and anxiety.

It will be at the Lichfield Garrick on Tuesday (10th October).

A spokesperson said:

“The show tackles complex mental health themes head on in a unique and very accessible way. “Utilising Dan’s down to earth humour and relaxed performance style, the show creates an open environment where the performer and the audience can explore the truth of themselves and the world in which they live by making the secret, the shameful and the unspoken accessible.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets are £15 and can be booked online.