The cast has been confirmed for the Lichfield Garrick pantomime.

Beauty and the Beast will be staged at the city theatre from 24th November to 7th January.

Sam Rabone will be back as the panto dame for the eighth year taking on the role of Madame Fillop and will be joined by Ben Thornton as Philippe.

He said:

“I’m thrilled to be back for my eighth season at the Garrick, and after a short gap, back with my old partner in crime Ben Thornton. “Bringing Ben back means one thing and one thing only – it’s time to bring on the slosh. “We’ve got a super cast of West End stars. We’ve got some amazing singers this year and I can’t wait to be in the room with all the talent that Lichfield Garrick has found for you this year.” Sam Rabone

Also joining the cast are Kat Chatterton as Belle, Natalie Pilkington as the Fairy, Melad Hamidi as the Prince/Beast, Sarah Annakin as the Enchantress, and Jacob Kohli as Danton.

Daniel Buckroyd, the Lichfield Garrick’s artistic director, said:

“I love Christmas at the theatre and the joy that panto brings to so many families. “The show we’ve got lined up for Lichfield audiences this year promises to be our best yet. “I can’t wait to get into the rehearsal room with Sam, Ben and the rest of our amazing cast.” Daniel Buckroyd, Lichfield Garrick

Tickets are available now at www.lichfieldgarrick.com) or by calling 01543 412121.