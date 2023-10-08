Folk rock favourites False Lights will showcase their talents at a show in Lichfield.
Featuring BBC Folk Award winners Sam Carter and Jim Moray, they will be performing at the Lichfield Guildhall on 14th October.
A Lichfield Arts spokesperson said:
“False Lights isn’t simply a side project or a one-off collaboration by two of English folk music’s most popular young singers – they perform a gleefully raucous guitar band that plays traditional songs and tunes, without committing the sins of the past.”Lichfield Arts spokesperson
Ticket details are available on the Lichfield Arts website.