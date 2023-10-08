Folk rock favourites False Lights will showcase their talents at a show in Lichfield.

Featuring BBC Folk Award winners Sam Carter and Jim Moray, they will be performing at the Lichfield Guildhall on 14th October.

A Lichfield Arts spokesperson said:

“False Lights isn’t simply a side project or a one-off collaboration by two of English folk music’s most popular young singers – they perform a gleefully raucous guitar band that plays traditional songs and tunes, without committing the sins of the past.” Lichfield Arts spokesperson

Ticket details are available on the Lichfield Arts website.