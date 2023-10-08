A Lichfield doughnut shop is launching a Halloween-themed range.

Planet Doughnut, based in the Three Spires, will has created three new treats for the spooky season.

They include the white-chocolate covered I’ve Got My Eye On You, the orange vanilla-flavoured ring complete with google eyes called Dave, and the the bright green version of Frankenstein’s monster complete with Oreo crumb hair.

The company’s owner Duncan McGregor said:

“We love events like Halloween where we can really let our creative juices flow. We’re bringing back a trio of customer favourites that are the perfect way to celebrate the spookiest time of year. “Whether you’re hosting a house-full of little monsters, wanting a treat after a trip to the pumpkin patch or something to snack on during a horror film marathon, our Halloween themed doughnuts are the perfect way to celebrate the spookiest month of the year. “And with three flavours to choose from, it’s definitely all treats and no tricks.” Duncan McGregor

The themed doughnuts are available until 31st October.