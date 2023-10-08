A new “planning school” at Lichfield District Council is giving apprentice officers the chance to develop their skills and expertise.

Jessica Cliffe, Katherine Harvey and Emily Ozwell have enrolled on the University of Westminster’s Master’s apprenticeship degree course in urban and regional planning and upon completion in three years’ time, will have taken large strides towards becoming chartered professionals with the Royal Town Planning Institute.

They have joined fellow council officers James Hyde and Tom Watts who have just commenced their second year of studies for the same qualification at the University of Birmingham.

Artemis Christophi, who heads up planning transformation and management at Lichfield District Council, said the new approach to training would benefit both the officers and those using the planning service at the local authority.

“I am thrilled to be able to have launched our new and exciting planning school which has supported and brought forward our new cohort of planning apprentices to Lichfield District Council. “We are very proud of our new relationship with the University of Westminster and continued relationship with Birmingham University in support of our new programme. “I am personally, also proud to have been able to promote and deliver over 25 planning apprentices into the profession in the past couple of years. “The initiative is among the improvements we are delivering to safeguard and improve the development management service for residents and applicants, which helps make Lichfield District a more attractive place to invest, live and work in.” Artemis Christopher

Equivalent to a traditional postgraduate degree, the course sees the apprentices work a minimum of 30 hours per week and study part-time so they can earn as they learn.

Planning apprentice Emily Ozwell said:

“I’m excited to study urban and regional planning to equip myself with the skills and knowledge to become a better planner and improve the local area. “It is great to work for an organisation that supports young people in their careers and personal development.” Emily Ozwell