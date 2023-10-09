A by-election candidate says a public-facing policing would open under a Labour government.

Sarah Edwards will represent the party in the vote to become the new MP for the Tamworth constituency, which includes areas such as Fazeley, Stonnall and Shenstone.

She has launched a petition for the return of a new public-facing police desk for residents.

Labour has now confirmed such a facility would return if they win power at the next General Election.

Sarah said:

“I’m really pleased that I’ve been able to get this agreement – and delighted that the Labour party have listened to local residents. “If you go online and put in a Tamworth postcode, your nearest accessible police station is in Nuneaton, Burton or Birmingham. Local people who are victims of crime need somewhere to go to report a crime. “So under Labour, they’ll have that, which is great news. But I’ll still be pushing the petition because until we have a General Election it’s up to the Conservatives to make the same promise.” Sarah Edwards

Sarah was joined on the campaign trail this week by Jess Phillips, Shadow Minister for domestic violence and safeguarding.

She said the current arrangements for public access to police were not good enough.

“Victims of rape or serious sexual crimes – which is the highest recorded crime in Tamworth – shouldn’t have to shout through an intercom to speak to a police officer, only to arrange a ‘managed appointment’ in three days time. “Local people need to go and speak to an actual local police officer when they have an issue, and Sarah will give them that back.” Jess Phillips

The full list of candidates for the Tamworth by-election on 19th October is:

Robert Bilcliff – UKIP

Andy Cooper – Conservatives

Ian Cooper – Reform UK

Sarah Edwards – Labour

Howling Laud Hope – The Official Monster Raving Loony Party

Sue Howarth – Green Party

Peter Longman

Ashlea Simon – Britain First

Sunny Virk – Lib Dem