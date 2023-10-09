Plans to knock down garages in Burntwood are to be discussed by councillors.

The proposals from housing association Bromford would see the three blocks containing a total of ten brick-built garages off Birch Terrace demolished.

The work would see the area cleared to make way for car parking.

Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.

Members of Burntwood Town Council’s planning and development committee will discuss the plans at a meeting today (9th October) ahead of a final decision by the district council.