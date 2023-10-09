An initiative has seen staff and students at schools in Lichfield receive new technology to increase their learning opportunities.

St Chad’s Primary School, St Michael’s Primary School, Scotch Orchard Primary School and Greysbrooke Primary School have been given iPads as part of the Arthur Terry Learning Partnership’s Learning Futures initiative.

The scheme has seen 11,000 devices which the academy trust’s students can access at school and at home.

Richard Anderton, digital transformation lead for the Arthur Terry Learning Partnership, said the roll-out would ensure equity for pupils in their learning.

“The Learning Futures initiative has been an incredible journey – and the resounding enthusiasm we’ve witnessed from children, parents, and our dedicated staff is truly heartening. “These devices are not just tools, they are the gateways to a brighter, more innovative future in education. “The positive reception reaffirms our belief that technology is a catalyst for empowering the next generation of learners and shaping their limitless potential.” Richard Anderton